Puddle of Mudd is an American rock band formed in 1991. To date, the band has sold over seven million albums and has had a string of No. 1 mainstream rock singles in the United States. Their major-label debut Come Clean has sold over five million copies. They have released two independent and four major label albums, with their latest being Volume 4: Songs in the Key of Love & Hate in December 2009, and their most recent compilation album being re:(disc)overed, released in August 2011.
