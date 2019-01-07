Digable PlanetsFormed 1992. Disbanded 2011
Digable Planets
1992
Digable Planets Biography (Wikipedia)
Digable Planets is a Grammy award-winning hip hop trio formed in 1987, in Brooklyn, New York. The trio is composed of rappers Ishmael "Butterfly" Butler (from Seattle), Mariana "Ladybug Mecca" Vieira (from Silver Spring, Maryland), and Craig "Doodlebug" Irving (from Philadelphia). The group is notable for their contributions to the subgenres of classic hip hop and alternative hip hop.
Digable Planets Tracks
Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)
9th Wonder (Blackitolism)
Jettin'
Where I'm From
What Cool Breezes Do
Nickel Bags
Dog It
9th Wonder (Elaine Brown Mix)
Graffiti
Black Ego
