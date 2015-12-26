The Burns Sisters
The Burns Sisters are an American folk music group from Ithaca, New York. The group has performed and recorded with various siblings, most recently consisting of sisters Marie and Annie. They have toured with Arlo Guthrie providing backup vocals and occasionally performing as his opening act.
The Songs We Love
Little Drummer Boy
Fathers Blue Eyes
Workhouse
Clare To Here
I Love You Anyway
God Made Woman
