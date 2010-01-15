Buzz BusbyUS bluegrass mandolinist. Born 6 September 1933. Died 5 January 2003
Buzz Busby
1933-09-06
Buzz Busby Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernarr Graham Busbice (September 6, 1933 – January 5, 2003), known professionally as Buzz Busby, was an American bluegrass musician, known for his unique mandolin style and high tenor voice. He was nicknamed the "Father of Washington, D.C. Bluegrass".
