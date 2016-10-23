Planes Mistaken for StarsFormed 1997
Planes Mistaken for Stars
1997
Biography (Wikipedia)
Planes Mistaken for Stars is an American rock band formed in Peoria, Illinois in 1997. Working with several different labels, they released three studio albums and four EPs before breaking up in 2008. While rooted in the post-hardcore and emo scenes of the turn of the century, Planes Mistaken for Stars developed a distinctive musical style strongly influenced by heavy metal and rock and roll. Reuniting for live performances in 2010, they went on to release their fourth album Prey in 2016.
Riot Season
Planes Mistaken for Stars
Riot Season
Riot Season
Wait it Out
Planes Mistaken for Stars
Wait it Out
Wait it Out
