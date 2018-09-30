Nick PynnBorn 17 November 1962
Nick Pynn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff4092c4-1f42-4548-bbc0-98ef571af72d
Nick Pynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Pynn (born 17 November 1962) is a British musician and composer noted for his use of bass pedals and live looping with electroacoustic stringed instruments. He has been described as an ‘avant folk’ artist, whose early interests were in world folk and experimental music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nick Pynn Tracks
Sort by
Part 2: Sjushamillabakka
Nick Pynn
Part 2: Sjushamillabakka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Part 2: Sjushamillabakka
Last played on
Afterplanesman
Nick Pynn
Afterplanesman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Afterplanesman
Last played on
The Whole Summer Long
Nick Pynn
The Whole Summer Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Whole Summer Long
Last played on
Intro/Receiving
Nick Pynn
Intro/Receiving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Intro/Receiving
Last played on
Nick Pynn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist