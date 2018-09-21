Pescado RabiosoFormed 1971. Disbanded 1973
Pescado Rabioso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff401398-6d43-4e91-8f87-33fe19aafd84
Pescado Rabioso Biography (Wikipedia)
Pescado Rabioso (Rabid Fish) was a band or musical enterprise of Argentine musician Luis Alberto Spinetta from 1971 to 1973. In spite of its short life, it is still considered an important piece of Argentine rock history. It was the second major band for Spinetta, created after Almendra's break up in late 1960s and a seven-months trip through Brazil, United States and Europe.
Although labeled under the band's name due to legal terms with his record company, Pescado Rabioso's final album Artaud is actually a complete solo effort from Spinetta.
Pescado Rabioso Tracks
Bajan (Road Trip)
Pescado Rabioso
Bajan (Road Trip)
Bajan (Road Trip)
Supercheria
Pescado Rabioso
Supercheria
Supercheria
