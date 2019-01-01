The Philadelphia OrchestraFormed 1900
The Philadelphia Orchestra is an American symphony orchestra, based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One of the "Big Five" American orchestras, the orchestra is based at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, where it performs its subscription concerts, numbering over 130 annually, in Verizon Hall.
From its founding until 2001, the Philadelphia Orchestra gave its concerts at the Academy of Music. The orchestra continues to own the Academy, and returns there one week per year for the Academy of Music's annual gala concert and concerts for school children. The Philadelphia Orchestra's summer home is the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. It also has summer residencies at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and since July 2007 at the Bravo! Vail Valley Festival in Vail, Colorado. The orchestra also performs an annual series of concerts at Carnegie Hall. From its earliest days the orchestra has been active in the recording studio, making extensive numbers of recordings, primarily for RCA Victor and Columbia Records.
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
The Pines of Rome (final movement: 'I Pini della via Appia')
Claire De Lune (From Suite Bergmasque)
Christmas Eve Suite: Polonaise
Chinese Dance
Piano Concerto No.4 in G minor, Op.40: I. Allegro vivace (Alla breve)
Symphony No 3 in C minor 'Organ Symphony' (2nd mvt)
Piano Concerto No 2 in C minor, Op 18 (2nd mvt)
Cavalleria rusticana (Intermezzo)
Le chasseur maudit
Saint-Saens: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale
Im Sommerwind
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Adagio For Strings
Marche hongroise [Rakoczy march] (La Damnation de Faust)
Piano Concerto no 2 in C minor (2nd mvt)
The Fountains of Rome
Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor Op.18: I. Moderato
Lemminkainen's Return (Lemminkainen Suite, Op 22)
Grand Walkaround
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Les Chasseresses (Prelude) (Sylvia)
Sylvia - suite from the ballet: Les Chasseresses (Prelude)
3 Symphonic Dances, Op 45
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op 43
Prelude and Mazurka (Coppelia)
Folk Festival (People's Holiday) from the Gadfly Suite, Op 97a
Tango (The Bolt)
Symphony no. 3 in A minor Op.44
Piano Concerto no.2 in C minor (1st mvt: Moderato)
Cheryomushki Suite op. 105: Ballet
Cheryomushki Suite op. 105: A Spin Through Moscow
Sicilienne (Pelléas et Mélisande, Op 80)
Tritsch-Tratsch Polka
Le Poeme De L'Extase Op.54 For Orchestra
Das Liebesverbot (Overture)
Galop (The Gadfly, Op 97a)
The Gadfly (Excerpts from the film music, op 97): 16. The market place
Dances from the Three-Cornered Hat
Fanfare for the Common Man
Suite for Jazz Orchestra No.1
Havanaise for violin and orchestra (Op.83)
Moscow-Cheryomushki (Suite from the operetta, op 105): III. Dances (Polka - Galop)
Adagio For Strings
Proms 2011: Prom 72: Philadelphia Orchestra & Janine Jansen
Proms 2006: Prom 67
Proms 2006: Prom 66
Proms 1995: Prom 44
Proms 1995: Prom 43
