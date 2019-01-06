Tones on TailFormed 1982. Disbanded 1984
Tones on Tail
1982
Tones on Tail Biography (Wikipedia)
Tones on Tail was a British post-punk band formed in 1982, originally as a musical side project of Daniel Ash of the gothic rock group Bauhaus. Their music was described by one critic as "doom-and-dance-pop."
Go! (Club Mix)
Lions
Go!
