Charli BaltimoreBorn 16 August 1974
Charli Baltimore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-08-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff39e59b-060d-4f93-8058-3188ade96cf2
Charli Baltimore Biography (Wikipedia)
Tiffany Lane (born August 16, 1974), better known as Charli Baltimore, is an American rapper–songwriter. Her stage name is taken from Geena Davis's character in the film The Long Kiss Goodnight.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charli Baltimore Tracks
Sort by
Down 4 U (feat. Charli Baltimore, Ja Rule, Ashanti & Vita)
Irv Gotti Presents
Down 4 U (feat. Charli Baltimore, Ja Rule, Ashanti & Vita)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stq0h.jpglink
Down 4 U (feat. Charli Baltimore, Ja Rule, Ashanti & Vita)
Performer
Last played on
Money
Charli Baltimore
Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money
Last played on
Down (feat. Charli Baltimore)
Ja Rule
Down (feat. Charli Baltimore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stq0h.jpglink
Down (feat. Charli Baltimore)
Last played on
Down 4 U (feat. Vita, Charli Baltimore & Ashanti)
Ja Rule
Down 4 U (feat. Vita, Charli Baltimore & Ashanti)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stq0h.jpglink
Down 4 U (feat. Vita, Charli Baltimore & Ashanti)
Last played on
Down Ass Chick
Ja Rule
Down Ass Chick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stq0h.jpglink
Down Ass Chick
Last played on
Everybody Wanna Know
Charli Baltimore
Everybody Wanna Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Wanna Know
Last played on
Back to artist