Aldo BaldinBorn 1 January 1943. Died 5 January 1994
Aldo Baldin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff3899f0-4266-4e85-bdcb-1a2f6dbf5a13
Aldo Baldin Biography (Wikipedia)
Aldo Baldin (1 January 1945 - 5 January 1994) was a Brazilian opera and concert-hall tenor. His recordings include a number of Bach cantatas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aldo Baldin Tracks
Sort by
L'infedelta delusa, Act 1: Bella sera
Joseph Haydn
L'infedelta delusa, Act 1: Bella sera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
L'infedelta delusa, Act 1: Bella sera
Last played on
Coffee Cantata, BWV211 'Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Coffee Cantata, BWV211 'Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Coffee Cantata, BWV211 'Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht'
Last played on
Aldo Baldin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist