Aynsley Thomas Dunbar (born 10 January 1946) is an English drummer. He has worked with Nils Lofgren, Eric Burdon, John Mayall, Frank Zappa, Ian Hunter, Lou Reed, Jefferson Starship, Jeff Beck, David Bowie, Whitesnake, Sammy Hagar, Michael Schenker, UFO, Flo & Eddie and Journey. Dunbar was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey in 2017.