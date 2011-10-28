Aynsley DunbarBorn 10 January 1946
Aynsley Dunbar
1946-01-10
Aynsley Dunbar Biography (Wikipedia)
Aynsley Thomas Dunbar (born 10 January 1946) is an English drummer. He has worked with Nils Lofgren, Eric Burdon, John Mayall, Frank Zappa, Ian Hunter, Lou Reed, Jefferson Starship, Jeff Beck, David Bowie, Whitesnake, Sammy Hagar, Michael Schenker, UFO, Flo & Eddie and Journey. Dunbar was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Watch and Chain
Watch and Chain
