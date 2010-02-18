ardentjohnFormed 1 November 2005
ardentjohn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br04j.jpg
2005-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff334046-db71-44ff-b198-aaf54fff1c07
ardentjohn Tracks
Sort by
Sleeping Soldier
ardentjohn
Sleeping Soldier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br04j.jpglink
Follow Me
ardentjohn
Follow Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br04j.jpglink
Home
ardentjohn
Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br04j.jpglink
Home
Where All Paths Lead
ardentjohn
Where All Paths Lead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br04j.jpglink
ardentjohn Links
Back to artist