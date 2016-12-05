BirdPenFormed 2003
BirdPen is an English alternative electronic rock band formed by Dave Pen (also guitarist and singer in Archive) and Mike Bird.
They will release their 5th studio album, There's Something Wrong With Everything, in Autumn 2018.
O' Mighty Vision
Alive
A Thousand Followers
