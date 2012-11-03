Sunny Gale (born Selma Sega, February 20, 1927) is a retired American pop singer who was popular in the 1950s. Gale reached the Billboard Hot 100 several times throughout the earlier half of the decade, scoring her biggest R& B hit with "Wheel of Fortune" with the Ed Wilcox Orchestra in 1952, prompting Capitol to cover the recording (in almost exactly the same arrangement) by Kay Starr for a #1 pop hit the same year.