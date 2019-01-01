Jungle Smile (ジャングルスマイル), sometimes referred to as simply Junsma (ジャンスマ), is a Japanese musical duo. It was formed in 1994. They won a music contest sponsored by Yamaha in October 1995 with their song "Cherry Boy". They were signed to Victor Speedstar Records soon after and debuted in November 1996 with the single "Kaze wo Okosou". They won an award from the All-Japan Cable Radio Awards for Best New Artist in 1997 with their next single "Kataomoi", which was also used in a TV program. They enjoyed considerable popularity in the late 1990s due to their songs being used in TV commercials for Japan Airlines and Hokkaido Engineering Academy, and are known to anime fans for their contribution of the ending theme of DT Eightron, "Onaji Hoshi" in 1998 and the ending theme of Super GALS! Kotobuki Ran, "Dakishimetai" in 2001.

Jungle Smile has been on hiatus since December 2002.