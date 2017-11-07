Elena LangerBorn 8 December 1974
Elena Langer (born Moscow, 8 December 1974) is a Russian-born British composer of operas and other contemporary classical music. Her work has been performed at the Royal Opera House, Zurich Opera, Carnegie Hall, Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts and Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Music Theatre. She studied piano and composition at the Gnessin School in Moscow and composition at the Moscow Conservatoire; in 1999 she moved to London and studied composition at the Royal College of Music (1999–2000) with Julian Anderson and the Royal Academy of Music (2001–03) with Simon Bainbridge.
Snow
RedMare
First Love Scene (Landscape with Three People)
Two Cat Songs: The Amazing Cat; Cats
Story of an Impossible Love
