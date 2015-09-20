Al CaseyUS jazz/soul guitarist. Born 15 September 1915. Died 11 September 2005
Al Casey
1915-09-15
Al Casey Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Aloysius Casey (September 15, 1915 – September 11, 2005) known professionally as Al Casey, was a jazz guitarist who was a member of Fats Waller's band during the 1930s and early 1940s.
Honeysuckle rose
Buck Jumpin'
