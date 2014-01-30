ScribeNew Zealand rapper Malo Luafutu. Born 29 May 1979
Malo Ioane Luafutu, also called Jeshua Ioane Luafutu (born on 29 May 1979), and better known by his stage name Scribe, is a New Zealand hip hop rapper and recording artist of Samoan descent. His debut album, The Crusader, was released in 2003 in New Zealand where it has since been certified five times platinum, achieving two number one singles. In 2010, he featured on R&B singer J.Williams single You Got Me which reached number one on the RIANZ charts. In October 2013, Luafutu performed in Mumbai, India, and was dubbed by stunned locals as the "Scrib Dizzler", after performing dance moves on stage that were largely circular in motion.
