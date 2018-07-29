Robert Randolph and the Family Band is an American funk and soul band led by pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph (Robert Jermaine Randolph, born August 8, 1977, Irvington, New Jersey). NPR has described the band as one with an "irresistible rock 'n' roll swagger. Rolling Stone also went on to include Randolph upon their list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. The band has been Grammy nominated a total of three times.