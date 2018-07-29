Robert Randolph & The Family BandFormed 2001
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
2001
Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Randolph and the Family Band is an American funk and soul band led by pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph (Robert Jermaine Randolph, born August 8, 1977, Irvington, New Jersey). NPR has described the band as one with an "irresistible rock 'n' roll swagger. Rolling Stone also went on to include Randolph upon their list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. The band has been Grammy nominated a total of three times.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
I Thank You
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
I Thank You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Thank You
Last played on
Love Do What It Do (feat. Darius Rucker)
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Love Do What It Do (feat. Darius Rucker)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Do What It Do (feat. Darius Rucker)
Last played on
She Got Soul
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
She Got Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q11.jpglink
She Got Soul
Last played on
Born Again
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Born Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born Again
Last played on
Amped Up
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Amped Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amped Up
Last played on
Thankful 'N Thoughtful
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Thankful 'N Thoughtful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thankful 'N Thoughtful
Last played on
If I Had My Way
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
If I Had My Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Had My Way
Don't Change
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Don't Change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Change
The March
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
The March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The March
Travelling Shoes
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Travelling Shoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Travelling Shoes
Shining Star
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Shining Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shining Star
Last played on
Voodoo Chile
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Voodoo Chile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voodoo Chile
Last played on
Dry Bones
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Dry Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dry Bones
Last played on
Walk Don't Walk
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Walk Don't Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk Don't Walk
Last played on
Dry Bones (5:00)
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Dry Bones (5:00)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dry Bones (5:00)
Last played on
Ain't Nothin Wrong With That
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Ain't Nothin Wrong With That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't Nothin Wrong With That
Last played on
I Need More Love
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
I Need More Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need More Love
Last played on
Going in the Right Direction
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Going in the Right Direction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
