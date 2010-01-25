The Cloud RoomFormed 2004
The Cloud Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff1f5b54-1db1-4f01-9344-313336a70a9b
The Cloud Room Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cloud Room, named after the Prohibition-era speakeasy at the top of the Chrysler Building, is an American band based in Brooklyn, New York. Their self-titled album was released in 2005 and contains the hit "Hey Now Now", a song that garnered the band rapid popularity on MP3 blogs but, being an indie release, had difficulty getting airplay on Commercial American radio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Cloud Room Tracks
Sort by
Hey Now Now
The Cloud Room
Hey Now Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Now Now
Last played on
The Cloud Room Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist