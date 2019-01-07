Donell JonesBorn 22 May 1973
Donell Jones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqm3w.jpg
1973-05-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff1d04f2-2bbd-47d8-b722-6ac8c53b71b3
Donell Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Donell Quinn Jones (born May 22, 1973) is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. He is most notable for the hits "U Know What's Up," "Where I Wanna Be," and his cover of Stevie Wonder's "Knocks Me Off My Feet." Jones' first studio album My Heart, was released in 1996, but he is best known for his late 1990s release of his second album Where I Wanna Be.
Donell Jones Tracks
You Know What's Up
Donell Jones
You Know What's Up
You Know What's Up
Last played on
U Know What's Up
Donell Jones
U Know What's Up
U Know What's Up
Last played on
Shorty (Got Her Eyes On Me)
Donell Jones
Shorty (Got Her Eyes On Me)
Shorty (Got Her Eyes On Me)
Last played on
It's So Hard
Big Punisher
It's So Hard
It's So Hard
Last played on
Do What I Gotta Do
Donell Jones
Do What I Gotta Do
Do What I Gotta Do
Last played on
Knocks Me Off My Feet
Donell Jones
Knocks Me Off My Feet
Knocks Me Off My Feet
Last played on
I'M Gonna Be
Donell Jones
I'M Gonna Be
I'M Gonna Be
Last played on
U Know What's Up (Album Version)
Donell Jones
U Know What's Up (Album Version)
U Know What's Up (Album Version)
Last played on
Better Start Talkin
Donell Jones
Better Start Talkin
Better Start Talkin
Last played on
Yearnin
Donell Jones
Yearnin
Yearnin
Last played on
Donell Jones Links
