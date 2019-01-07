Donell Quinn Jones (born May 22, 1973) is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. He is most notable for the hits "U Know What's Up," "Where I Wanna Be," and his cover of Stevie Wonder's "Knocks Me Off My Feet." Jones' first studio album My Heart, was released in 1996, but he is best known for his late 1990s release of his second album Where I Wanna Be.