Big Zuu
Big Zuu Performances & Interviews
Sounds of the Verse, on Sir Spyro's show on BBC Radio 1Xtra – 140 seconds to spit fresh bars over a fresh 140 bpm beat. Your time starts now!
Big Zuu - Sounds of the Verse on BBC Radio 1Xtra
West London's Big Zuu goes HAM in his first Fire in the Booth!
Fire in the Booth - Big Zuu
YGG go bar for bar with MTP's Big Zuu & ETS over Wiley's Where's My Brother with Urban Live Music band The Compozers at the legendary Maida Vale.
YGG B2B MTP (Big Zuu & ETS) – Where's My Brother (Sian’s Studio at Maida Vale)
Big Zuu Tracks
Big Zuu - Buss Bars: Episode 3
Fall Off (feat. Jme)
Last played on
Fall Off (1Xtra Xmas On Air Party 2018, Live PA)
Don't Brag
Last played on
Manny (feat. D7 & Big Zuu)
Performer
Last played on
Elevation (feat. P Money)
Last played on
I Know (feat. Craig David)
Last played on
B.I.G.
Last played on
