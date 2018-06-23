Wagner TisoBorn 12 December 1945
Wagner Tiso
1945-12-12
Wagner Tiso Biography (Wikipedia)
Wagner Tiso Veiga (born 12 December 1945 in Três Pontas) is a musician, arranger, conductor, pianist and composer from Brazil.
Tiso learned music theory with Paulo Moura and specialised in keyboards. In 1970, he joined Som Imaginário, working with Milton Nascimento. Tiso and Nascimento were then together in Clube da Esquina, who toured internationally. The group also included Beto Guedes, Toninho Horta and Flávio Venturini. He has also worked on several soundtracks.
