David McWilliamsBorn 4 July 1945. Died 8 January 2002
David McWilliams
1945-07-04
David McWilliams Biography (Wikipedia)
David Samuel McWilliams (4 July 1945 – 8 January 2002) was a singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Northern Ireland, best known for his 1967 song "Days of Pearly Spencer".
David McWilliams Tracks
The Days Of Pearly Spencer
The Days Of Pearly Spencer
Last played on
Harlem Lady
Harlem Lady
Last played on
Keep The Lamplight Burning
Keep The Lamplight Burning
Reflections
Reflections
Can I Get There By Candlelight
Working for The Government
Working for The Government
Last played on
Morning That Looks Like Rain
God And My Country
God And My Country
Last played on
Poverty Street
Poverty Street
Last played on
