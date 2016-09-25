Jason & the Scorchers, originally Jason & the Nashville Scorchers, are an alternative country band that formed in 1981 and are led by singer/songwriter Jason Ringenberg.

With a sound that combines alternative rock and country music, Jason and the Scorchers are noted for their energetic live performances, and have earned strong reviews from critics, including Mark Deming, who declared they "blazed a trail for the cowpunk and alt-country movements that followed in their wake."

Jason and the Scorchers have maintained a loyal core group of fans around the world for more than 30 years. Jason and the Scorchers released their latest album Halcyon Times in February 2010.