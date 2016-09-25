Jason & The ScorchersFormed 1981
Jason & The Scorchers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff168ff4-cc8e-43c6-bda6-44a232f15da8
Jason & The Scorchers Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason & the Scorchers, originally Jason & the Nashville Scorchers, are an alternative country band that formed in 1981 and are led by singer/songwriter Jason Ringenberg.
With a sound that combines alternative rock and country music, Jason and the Scorchers are noted for their energetic live performances, and have earned strong reviews from critics, including Mark Deming, who declared they "blazed a trail for the cowpunk and alt-country movements that followed in their wake."
Jason and the Scorchers have maintained a loyal core group of fans around the world for more than 30 years. Jason and the Scorchers released their latest album Halcyon Times in February 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jason & The Scorchers Tracks
Sort by
Greetings From Nashville
Jason & The Scorchers
Greetings From Nashville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greetings From Nashville
Last played on
Absolutely Sweet Marie
Jason & The Scorchers
Absolutely Sweet Marie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Absolutely Sweet Marie
Last played on
White Lies
Jason & The Scorchers
White Lies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Lies
Last played on
Beat On The Mountain
Jason & The Scorchers
Beat On The Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beat On The Mountain
Last played on
don't fear gear rot
Jason & The Scorchers
don't fear gear rot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
don't fear gear rot
Last played on
Getting Nowhere Fast
Jason & The Scorchers
Getting Nowhere Fast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getting Nowhere Fast
Last played on
Moonshine Guy/Releasing Celtic Prisoners
Jason & The Scorchers
Moonshine Guy/Releasing Celtic Prisoners
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonshine Guy/Releasing Celtic Prisoners
Last played on
Moonshine Guy
Jason & The Scorchers
Moonshine Guy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonshine Guy
Last played on
Jason & The Scorchers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist