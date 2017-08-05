Steady BWarren McGlone, 80’s rapper from Philadelphia, USA. Born 17 September 1969
Warren McGlone (born September 17, 1969, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), known by the stage name Steady B, is an American hip hop emcee who, along with Schoolly D, the Fresh Prince, and Three Times Dope, was one of the first wave of Philadelphia-area emcees to gain notoriety in the mid to late 1980s. Steady B was a member (and de facto leader) of Philadelphia's Hilltop Hustlers crew. Steady B's musical career was relatively short-lived, and he is currently serving a life sentence in a Pennsylvania state prison for his role in the murder of Philadelphia Police officer Lauretha Vaird, during a botched bank robbery in January 1996.
