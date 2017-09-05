Hiroto Uyama
Uyama Hiroto is a Japanese record producer, DJ, composer, arranger and close collaborator of the late Japanese DJ, record producer, composer and arranger Nujabes. His style of music is a heavy downtempo/ambient jazz influenced hip-hop. For the album Chill SQ he created a remix of the song "Theme of Love" from the video game Final Fantasy IV.
