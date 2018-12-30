The AntlersFormed 2006
The Antlers

2006

The Antlers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Antlers is an American indie rock band based in Brooklyn, New York. The band's songs are written and sung by Peter Silberman. Their music is performed by Silberman, Darby Cicci (trumpet, upright/electric bass, keyboards, synths, vocals) and Michael Lerner (drums). The instrumentation consists of vocals, electric guitar, keyboards/synths, drums and an array of other instruments including piano, horns, strings, and electronic elements. Silberman has said that the band's name is taken from The Microphones' song, "Antlers".
The Antlers Tracks
Bear (6 Music Session, 30 Dec 2009)

Sylvia

Hotel

Sylvia (6 Music Session, 30 Dec 2009)
Hounds (6 Music Session, 14 Nov 2011)
I Don't Want Love (6 Music Session, 14 Nov 2011)
Kettering

Parade

Refuge

Every Night My Teeth Are Falling Out

Revisited

Palace

I Don't Want Love

Parentheses (PVT remix)

French Exit (SNRF Version)

Endless Ladder

Drift Dive

