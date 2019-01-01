M. ShadowsBorn 31 July 1981
Matthew Charles Sanders (born July 31, 1981), also known as M. Shadows is an American singer, songwriter, and musician. He is best known as the lead vocalist, songwriter, and a founding member of the American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold. In 2017, he was voted 3rd in the list of Top 25 Greatest Modern Frontmen by Ultimate Guitar.
