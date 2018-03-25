Sami YusufBorn July 1980
Sami Yusuf is a British singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer, record producer, and humanitarian who grew up in London. Yusuf gained international attention with the release of his debut album, Al-Mu’allim, in 2003. Now with over 34 million albums sold, he performs at packed venues around the world. The BBC, CNN, ARTE, FRANCE 24, Reuters, Time, Rolling Stone, and Music Week are among the media outlets that have covered him and his work. His seventh studio album, Barakah, was released in 2016.
In recognition of his humanitarian work, in 2014 Yusuf was appointed United Nations Global Ambassador for the World Food Programme.
Sami Yusuf Tracks
The Key
I Only Knew Love ('Araftul Hawa)
Mast Qalandar (feat. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan)
What You've Become (feat. Sami Yusuf)
Without You (Asian Network Session, 23 Sep 2010)
Eid Song (Asian Network Session, 23 Sep 2010)
Allahu Allah
Hasbi Rabbi
