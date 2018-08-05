Yvette MicheleBorn 1972
Yvette Michele (born Michele Yvette Bryant; 1972 in New York) is an American R&B singer who released her debut album, My Dream, on August 26, 1997 on the RCA record label, which peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard 200. From 1996-1998 she released three Top 20 singles on the US Billboard Hot Dance Music/Maxi-Singles Sales chart, "Everyday & Everynight" (#3), "I'm Not Feeling You" (#5) and "DJ Keep Playin' (Get Your Music On)" (#19).
On March 5, 1997 "I'm Not Feeling You" was awarded the Billboard 'Greatest Gainer Sales' award for the biggest sales gain of the week.
I'm Not Feeling You
I'm not Feeling You (AV8 Mashup)
Everyday & Everynight
DJ Keep Playing
