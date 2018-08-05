Yvette Michele (born Michele Yvette Bryant; 1972 in New York) is an American R&B singer who released her debut album, My Dream, on August 26, 1997 on the RCA record label, which peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard 200. From 1996-1998 she released three Top 20 singles on the US Billboard Hot Dance Music/Maxi-Singles Sales chart, "Everyday & Everynight" (#3), "I'm Not Feeling You" (#5) and "DJ Keep Playin' (Get Your Music On)" (#19).

On March 5, 1997 "I'm Not Feeling You" was awarded the Billboard 'Greatest Gainer Sales' award for the biggest sales gain of the week.