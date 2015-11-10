The CoastIndie band from Toronto, Canada. Formed 2005. Disbanded 2010
The Coast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff00d819-c4ba-4fb0-86ce-dd0d3b14a336
The Coast Biography (Wikipedia)
The Coast was a Canadian indie rock group, based in Toronto, Ontario. The Coast was Ben Spurr (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Ian Fosbery (guitar, keyboards, vocals), and brothers Luke (bass, vocals) and Jordan Melchiorre (drums).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Coast Tracks
Sort by
Court Yard Hounds
The Coast
Court Yard Hounds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Court Yard Hounds
Last played on
The Coast Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist