Selah Sue (born Sanne Greet A. Putseys, 3 May 1989) is a Belgian musician and songwriter. Her debut album, Selah Sue (2011) was a major success, selling over 720,000 copies in Europe, 320,000 in France alone. In 2011, she has had chart success with the hit singles "Raggamuffin", "Crazy Vibes" and "This World". In 2011, Selah Sue won a European Border Breakers Award (EBBA). In January 2012 during the EBBA award ceremony she was presented with the EBBA Public Choice Award.

On 28 August 2012, her debut album was also released in the United States, where the album received positive reviews. More than 400,000 downloads were counted in one week. Rolling Stone magazine named Selah Sue as one of the new faces of 2012.