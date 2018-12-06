Peter de RoseBorn 10 March 1900. Died 23 April 1953
Peter de Rose
1900-03-10
Peter de Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter DeRose (or De Rose) (March 10, 1900 – April 23, 1953) was a US Hall of Fame composer of jazz and pop music during the Tin Pan Alley era.
Peter de Rose Tracks
Deep Purple
Peter de Rose
Deep Purple
Deep Purple
Deep Purple
deRose, Weideoft & Jess Gillam
Deep Purple
Deep Purple
Deep Purple
Peter de Rose
Deep Purple
Deep Purple
