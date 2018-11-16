Oscar MuleroSpanish techno producer. Born 1971
Oscar Mulero
1971
Oscar Mulero Biography (Wikipedia)
Oscar Mulero, born Oscar Mulero Crecente, is a techno producer and DJ from Madrid, and the owner of contemporary record labels Warm Up Recordings and Pole Recordings. He was also the founder of The Omen Club in Madrid, often considered the start of his professional career. His album from 2012, Black Propaganda, received largely positive reviews in the online techno community.
Out of Field
Oscar Mulero
link
Unnoticed Absence
Oscar Mulero
link
Unveiling of Reality
Oscar Mulero
link
Sensory Deprivation
Oscar Mulero
link
Chasing Shadows
Oscar Mulero
link
Depth In Clarity
Oscar Mulero
link
Color (Donato Dozzy Remix)
Oscar Mulero
link
Texture
Oscar Mulero
link
Electric Storm (Sigha Remix)
Oscar Mulero
link
To Convince for the Untruth (Lucy Remix)
Oscar Mulero
window-057 (Oscar Mulero Remix)
Sleeparchive
link
