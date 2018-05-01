Planet PatrolFormed 1982
Planet Patrol
1982
Planet Patrol is an American electro group originating in the 1980s. The members were Arthur Baker, John Robie, and a quintet of vocalists led by Herbert J. Jackson: lead singer Joseph Lites, Rodney Butler, Michael Anthony Jones, and Melvin B. Franklin (not to be confused with Melvin Franklin of The Temptations). The group only produced a single album, the self-titled Planet Patrol in 1983, which peaked at #64 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart.
The group's most popular song, "Play at Your Own Risk", was created from tracks that did not make the final version of Afrika Bambaataa's seminal "Planet Rock".
Play At Your Own Risk
Planet Patrol
Play At Your Own Risk
Play At Your Own Risk
Play At Your Own
Planet Patrol
Play At Your Own
Play At Your Own
Play At Your Own Risk (12" Vocal Version)
Planet Patrol
Play At Your Own Risk (12" Vocal Version)
Play At Your Own Risk (12" Vocal Version)
Cheap Thrills
Planet Patrol
Cheap Thrills
Cheap Thrills
