Planet Patrol is an American electro group originating in the 1980s. The members were Arthur Baker, John Robie, and a quintet of vocalists led by Herbert J. Jackson: lead singer Joseph Lites, Rodney Butler, Michael Anthony Jones, and Melvin B. Franklin (not to be confused with Melvin Franklin of The Temptations). The group only produced a single album, the self-titled Planet Patrol in 1983, which peaked at #64 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart.

The group's most popular song, "Play at Your Own Risk", was created from tracks that did not make the final version of Afrika Bambaataa's seminal "Planet Rock".