Agnes Monica Muljoto (born 1 July 1986), known professionally as Agnez Mo, is an Indonesian singer, songwriter and actress. Born in Jakarta, she recorded three children's albums and became a presenter of several children's television programs. In 2003, Agnes released the first album of her adulthood', entitled And the Story Goes, which catapulted her name back to the Indonesian music industry. Her homeland success encouraged her to target the international music industry. On her second album, released in 2005, Whaddup A.. '?!, she collaborated with American singer Keith Martin for the single "I'll Light a Candle". Agnes also took part in two Taiwanese drama series, The Hospital and Romance In The White House.

Agnes performed and received awards two years in a row in the 2008 and 2009 Asia Song Festival in Seoul, South Korea. For her third album, Sacredly Agnezious (2009), she began evolving as a producer and songwriter. She also became a judge for several Indonesian singing competitions, including Indonesian Idol, The Voice Indonesia, The Voice Kids Indonesia, and Nez Academy. After signing a recording deal with The Cherry Party (a label was part of Sony Music Entertainment). Agnes released her first two international singles, "Coke Bottle (2014)" (featuring Timbaland and T.I.) and "Boy Magnet (2015)". In October 2017, she released her first international album, titled X (read: Ten), which was produced by Danja.