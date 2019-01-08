Joshua Kadison (born February 8, 1963 in Los Angeles, California) is an American singer-songwriter, pianist, and writer. He is perhaps best known for the Top 40 hits "Jessie" and "Beautiful in My Eyes" from his debut album Painted Desert Serenade. He is the son of actress Gloria Castillo, who was the inspiration behind his song "Mama's Arms." Kadison gained considerable respect when he came out as gay early in his career in a way that neither apologized nor advocated, simply stating that a gay man is who he is. Later, when many were being challenged and threatened to come out or be exposed, Kadison's courageous example provided a model that diffused many situations for other artists and performers.