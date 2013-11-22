DecibelHouse artist, Darrin Friedman
Decibel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fef921fc-2de8-446a-90d6-020b5b3fd4d6
Decibel Tracks
Sort by
Work It (feat. Slick Don)
Decibel
Work It (feat. Slick Don)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0464hh5.jpglink
Work It (feat. Slick Don)
Last played on
Skanks Feat Flowdan (DJ Cable 5 Minute Workout Remix)
Decibel
Skanks Feat Flowdan (DJ Cable 5 Minute Workout Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skanks Feat Flowdan
Decibel
Skanks Feat Flowdan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skanks Feat Flowdan
Last played on
Skanks (feat. Flowdan) (I Killed Kenny remix)
Decibel
Skanks (feat. Flowdan) (I Killed Kenny remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancehall Style feat Bkay & Kazz
Decibel
Dancehall Style feat Bkay & Kazz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Decibel Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist