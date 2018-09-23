Devi Sri PrasadIndian music composer, lyricist, singer, and director.. Born 2 August 1979
Devi Sri Prasad
Devi Sri Prasad Biography (Wikipedia)
Devi Sri Prasad (born 2 August 1979) is an Indian music composer, lyricist, singer, and director. He is best known for his works in the cinema of South India, especially in Telugu cinema. He has won eight Filmfare Awards, seven of which are Filmfare Best Music Director South Awards and one Special Jury Award, five CineMAA Awards - Best Music Director, & one Nandi Award for Best Music Director. Devi also choreographed a song in the Telugu film Kumari 21F.
Devi Sri Prasad Tracks
Athi Sundara
M.M. Manasi
Athi Sundara
Athi Sundara
Molagapodiye
Sanjith Hedge
Molagapodiye
Molagapodiye
Adhiroobaney
M.M. Manasi
Adhiroobaney
Adhiroobaney
Yentha Sakkagunnave
Devi Sri Prasad
Yentha Sakkagunnave
Yentha Sakkagunnave
