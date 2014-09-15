The Axis of AwesomeFormed 2006. Disbanded 2018
The Axis of Awesome
2006
The Axis of Awesome Biography (Wikipedia)
The Axis of Awesome was an Australian musical comedy act with members Jordan Raskopoulos, Lee Naimo and Benny Davis, that performed from 2006 to 2018. The trio covered a wide variety of performance styles, and perform a combination of original material and pop parodies.
The Axis of Awesome Tracks
How To Write A Love Song
The Axis of Awesome
How To Write A Love Song
How To Write A Love Song
Skeleton Man
The Axis of Awesome
Skeleton Man
Skeleton Man
