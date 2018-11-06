Roger DoyleBorn 1949
Roger Doyle
1949
Roger Doyle Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Doyle (born 17 July 1949) is an Irish composer best known for his electro-acoustic work and for his piano music for theatre. He was born in Malahide, County Dublin.
Baby Grand
Obstinato
Oizzo No
Mask Up
Time Machine (iii. Back in Time)
Back in time
The Thousand Year Old Boy (feat. Gavin Jones & Nick Roth)
Lungtree
Temwani Sleeps
