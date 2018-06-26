Quartette Trés BienFormed 1960. Disbanded 1968
Quartette Trés Bien
1960
Quartette Trés Bien Biography
The Quartette Trés Bien was an American jazz combo based in St. Louis led by pianist Jeter Thompson. The group started to play around 1960 and began recording in the mid '60s.
Quartette Trés Bien Tracks
Boss Tres Bien
Voo Doo Man
Kilimanjaro
