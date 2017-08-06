Hildegard KnefGerman singer. Born 28 December 1925. Died 1 February 2002
Hildegard Knef
1925-12-28
Hildegard Knef Biography (Wikipedia)
Hildegard Frieda Albertine Knef (28 December 1925 – 1 February 2002) was a German actress, voice actress, singer, and writer. She was billed in some English-language films as Hildegard Neff or Hildegarde Neff.
Sei Mal Verliebt (Let's Do It)
Sei Mal Verliebt (Let's Do It)
Last played on
From Here On It Got Rough (Von nun an ging's bergab)
Von Nun An Ging's Bergab
Last played on
From Here On It Got Rough
Macky-Messer (Die Moritat von Mackie Messer)
Darling Je Vous Aime Beaucoup
Guten Morgen Paul (Hans Nieswandt Remix)
Holiday Time
Last played on
Fever
Last played on
