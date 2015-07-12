Geoffrey ParsonsLyricist. Born 7 January 1910. Died 22 December 1987
Geoffrey Parsons
1910-01-07
Geoffrey Parsons Biography (Wikipedia)
Geoffrey Parsons (born Geoffrey Claremont Parsons, 7 January 1910, died 22 December 1987, Eastbourne) was an English lyricist.
He worked at the Peter Maurice Music Company run by James Phillips, who wrote under the pseudonym John Turner. The company specialized in adapting songs originally in foreign languages into the English language. Phillips would usually assign a song to Parsons and when the latter was finished, suggest some changes. The credits for the English lyrics would then be given as "John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons."
Geoffrey Parsons Tracks
Gute Nacht
Franz Schubert
Gute Nacht
Gute Nacht
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85
Antonín Dvořák
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85
Past BBC Events
Proms 1986: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efjd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1986-09-12T08:56:58
12
Sep
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
