Geoffrey Parsons (born Geoffrey Claremont Parsons, 7 January 1910, died 22 December 1987, Eastbourne) was an English lyricist.

He worked at the Peter Maurice Music Company run by James Phillips, who wrote under the pseudonym John Turner. The company specialized in adapting songs originally in foreign languages into the English language. Phillips would usually assign a song to Parsons and when the latter was finished, suggest some changes. The credits for the English lyrics would then be given as "John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons."