Raffaella CarràBorn 18 June 1943
Raffaella Carrà
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/feeef0f7-33d3-4df7-a269-f811489a4125
Raffaella Carrà Biography (Wikipedia)
Raffaella Maria Pelloni, better known as Raffaella Carrà (, born 18 June 1943, Bologna) is an Italian singer, dancer, television presenter, and actress. She is a popular figure in Europe and Latin America, both as a result of her many well-known taped presentations and records, and because of her many popular TV shows. Carrà is widely regarded as a gay icon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Raffaella Carrà Tracks
Sort by
Do It Do It Again
Raffaella Carrà
Do It Do It Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do It Do It Again
Last played on
Caliente, Caliente
Raffaella Carrà
Caliente, Caliente
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caliente, Caliente
Last played on
Black Cat
Raffaella Carrà
Black Cat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Cat
Last played on
A Far L'Amore Comincia Tu
Raffaella Carrà
A Far L'Amore Comincia Tu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Far L'Amore Comincia Tu
Last played on
Rumore
Raffaella Carrà
Rumore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rumore
Last played on
Do It Again
Raffaella Carrà
Do It Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do It Again
Last played on
Ma Che Musica Maestro
Raffaella Carrà
Ma Che Musica Maestro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ma Che Musica Maestro
Last played on
Playlists featuring Raffaella Carrà
Raffaella Carrà Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist