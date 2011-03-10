Bill Mallonee (born January 1, 1955[citation needed]) is an American singer-songwriter, most notably the songwriter and leader of Vigilantes of Love, an Americana, alt-country, Rock band from Athens, Georgia. Though the Vigilantes disbanded in 2001, Mallonee has continued to write, singing and playing his music solo. On his mid-2007 tour, he was joined onstage by his second wife, Muriah Rose, who plays keyboards and sings. The two have continued to tour together ever since. Throughout his career many of his songs have focused on his Christian faith and his family. Critically speaking, he is held in high regard as a songwriter, being named one of the 100 greatest living songwriters by Paste Magazine. He holds a degree in history from the University of Georgia.