Katy B
1989-07-23
Kathleen Anne Brien (born 9 May 1989), professionally known as Katy B, is an English singer and songwriter. She released her debut studio album, On a Mission, in 2011, which spawned two top five hits, "Katy on a Mission" and "Lights On". In 2014 she released her second studio album, Little Red, which produced her third top five hit, "Crying for No Reason". She was nominated for the 2011 Mercury Prize.
Katy B Tracks
Turn The Music Louder (Rumble)
KDA
Honey
Katy B
Lights On (feat. Ms. Dynamite)
Katy B
Katy On A Mission
Katy B
Turn The Music Louder (Rumble) (feat. Tinie Tempah & Katy B)
KDA
Broken Record
Katy B
Perfect Stranger (feat. Katy B)
Magnetic Man
