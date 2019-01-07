Kathleen Anne Brien (born 9 May 1989), professionally known as Katy B, is an English singer and songwriter. She released her debut studio album, On a Mission, in 2011, which spawned two top five hits, "Katy on a Mission" and "Lights On". In 2014 she released her second studio album, Little Red, which produced her third top five hit, "Crying for No Reason". She was nominated for the 2011 Mercury Prize.