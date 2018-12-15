Dirk VermeulenConductor
Dirk Vermeulen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fee98730-12e3-4fc2-b01a-15331a740e8f
Dirk Vermeulen Tracks
Sort by
Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio - aria for soprano and orchestra (K.418)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio - aria for soprano and orchestra (K.418)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio - aria for soprano and orchestra (K.418)
Last played on
Constanze's aria "Martern aller Arten" from 'Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail Act 2
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Constanze's aria "Martern aller Arten" from 'Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Constanze's aria "Martern aller Arten" from 'Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail Act 2
Last played on
Symphony No.22 (H.1.22) in E flat major "The Philosopher"
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No.22 (H.1.22) in E flat major "The Philosopher"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No.22 (H.1.22) in E flat major "The Philosopher"
Last played on
Polonaise in B flat major D.580 for violin and orchestra
Franz Schubert
Polonaise in B flat major D.580 for violin and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Polonaise in B flat major D.580 for violin and orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist